Brett Young Happy to Play His Hits During His Live Show

Brett Young finally gets to play his own hits during his live show. The singer, who is playing fairs and festivals over the summer, before returning to serve as the opening act on Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes Tour, has so many singles that filling his time slot during a live show is getting easier and easier.

“Every time you send a new song to radio, it makes designing the setlist a little easier,” explains Young. “And it’s been fun to watch people sing along to more songs, but I think the most fun thing was, ‘Mercy’ is the current single. That’s obviously in the set, but the coolest thing was on the Caliville Tour, we kind of let the fans decide what the next single was, because that’s the song they were asking for every night before it was a radio single.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And so it is really fun to have four singles now in a 35-minute set,” he continues. “But the other cool thing is you kind of get to test the rest out on everybody and see what’s connecting, what are people posting about or what are people asking for during the set. So the more time and the more hits you have under your belt does definitely make the live show a lot more fun.”

The California native puts a lot of thought into what his fans say. In fact, it’s the people who attend his shows and buy his music that Young says are influencing not only the songs he plays live, but a lot of his upcoming sophomore record.

“I think fan interaction is really important, from how you put together your set list for your show to how you decide what songs you’re gonna put on your record,” Young notes. “I think that is one of the biggest advantages you have is, if you’re on the road a lot, you do have the opportunity to try out new music before you go into the studio and make your record.

“But also with the old music, you kind of get a feel for which of your songs are working and connecting and you start to get a feel for why,” he continues. “And so I think paying attention to your fans and what it is that they’re gravitating towards is really important and it’s definitely affected the song selection in the making of the second record.”

Find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.