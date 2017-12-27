Brett Young’s ‘Like I Loved You’ Becomes His Third No. 1 Hit

Brett Young has done it again! The singer has claimed his third No.1 single with “Like I Loved You,” from his self-titled freshman album.

Young, who also had chart-topping hits with “Sleep Without You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” admits that having so much success has its own set of challenges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I remember, the first No. 1, everybody went, ‘Does that take the pressure off now?’” Young said earlier this year (quote via The Boot). “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? No. Now I’m terrified because my expectations have been set, and I’m terrified that not every song will follow suit … The athlete in me now wants to win again next time.”

Young wrote “Like I Loved You,” along with all the other songs on his eponymous debut record. And, the California native reveals he is already penning tunes for his upcoming sophomore record as well.

“If we had to go into the studio and make it today I know what our 12 songs would be,” Young told Sounds Like Nashville. “But we have a little bit of time, so I’m still writing like crazy …We’re going to probably do it in groups of three to give me the opportunity to keep writing and beat songs if that’s possible. If we’re being realistic, we’re probably looking at a late summer release —probably single in early summer, album late summer. That’s a guess, but I feel that’s the kind of time schedule we’re on right now.”

Young’s new reign at No. 1 toppled Blake Shelton’s hit, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” which spent three weeks at the top of the charts. Download “Like I Loved You” on iTunes.