Brett Young Admits He Is ‘Embarrassed’ by What He Does for New Daughter, Presley

When Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child, daughter Presley Elizabeth, into the world, Young knew his life would forever change. Vowing to always protect her, while she was still just a few minutes old, Young was ready to do anything and everything for his baby girl, although he admits he is embarrassed by how little he can actually do, at least right now.

“I’m embarrassed at how little work I not just do, but can do,” Young shared with is record label. “The baby needs Mama all the time, and so what I’m learning, it’s kind of a cool thing to learn, is a year ago, well, a little more than a year, we got married. And newlywed advice was ‘Yes, ma’am. Yes ma’am. Yes ma’am.’ Well, that’s becoming the best advice for me as a dad as well.”

Young is still grateful to be a father, even if he knows he isn’t doing the work Taylor is, at least right now.

“It’s the absolute best thing that ever happened to us,” Young boasted to PopCulture.com. “If I were to complain about sleep right now, I’d feel guilty, because my wife is sleeping much less than me. We’re on cloud nine, and we’re figuring it out, and very blessed.”

The “Catch” singer is still unable to articulate how much he enjoys being a parent, which he knows is odd since he has already proven himself to be a prolific songwriter.

“The crazy thing is, I make a living on words as a songwriter,” Young acknowledged. “When my daughter was born, she came out, and all of the things you’re afraid of, like ‘Are they going to take a breath?’ Are their eyes and ears going to work?’ – she came out, took this big breath and cried, opened her eyes and looked right at me, and all of this weight came off. This idea of a person became a reality really quickly.”

“I’m not a manly man, like a tough guy, but this animal, carnal need to protect this child came over me,” he added. “I felt like a dad immediately. It was a really cool experience.”

Young is spending the holidays at home with his wife and infant daughter, before he kicks off his The Chapters Tour in the new year, where he hints Taylor and Presley might join him for some shows. Find tour dates by visiting Young’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller