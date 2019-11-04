Brett Young Celebrates First Anniversary With Wife, Taylor Shortly After Welcoming Daughter Presley

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Brett Young and his wife, Taylor. Shortly after the couple welcomed their daughter Presley Elizabeth into the world, they celebrated their first anniversary! Young, who married Taylor on Nov. 3 in California, marked the occasion with a series of photos on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on Nov 3, 2019 at 9:56am PST

“[Taylor Mills Young] … We did it!” Young gushed. “One year of marriage down and forever to go. Baby girl, I am so blessed to call you mine. We’ve had our obstacles just like everybody does, but I’m so grateful for those trying times because it taught us that we belong together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I never thought I could love you more and then we welcomed Baby P into the world,” he continued. “Presley, I can’t wait to show you the world… Y’all stay tuned. The next chapter is coming your way tomorrow and we’ve got something good planned!”

Young also opened up on social media about his new role as a father, admitting he was already smitten by his little girl.

“PRESLEY ELIZABETH YOUNG,” Young posted on social media when announcing Presley’s birth. “10.21.19 Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!

“My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect,” he continued. “I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30).”

Young just announced he was headlining his own The Chapters Tour, kicking off in January. Find dates on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Loccisano