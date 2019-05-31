Brett Young Thinks This Will Be the ‘Biggest Change’ When He Becomes a Dad

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, are currently preparing to welcome their first child, a baby girl, later this year, so it's safe to say their lives will majorly change once their daughter arrives.

During a recent number one party in Nashville, Brett opened up about the prospect of impending parenthood, sharing that he things the most noticeable difference will come once his baby girl gets old enough to join her dad out on the road.

"I think the biggest change is going to be deciding when she's ready to start bringing the baby on the road and then baby on the road is a whole different thing," he said.

As for the couple's current situation, Brett admitted that things aren't too different, with the 38-year-old giving that credit to his wife.

"My wife is handling pregnancy like a champ," he shared. "So, that hasn't really affected me at all other than I come in and rub her feet enough and I'm aware. Had we not just moved, I'd say it hasn't really changed much. We're blessed to be happy and healthy and excited to have a baby girl on the way."

"We've wanted this for along time and so we're just so fired up," he added. "It's going to be fun to start decorating the baby's room. We're excited, we've wanted this for a long time."

Brett and Taylor have known each other for over 10 years, which means the pair knows each other so well that things that might have bothered them in the past now just roll off their backs.

"We've kind of got this situation going right now and I think it's just a product of having known each other for 11 years, that we've really settled in to each other," Brett explained. "So, what used to turn into a little bit of an argument turns into a funny look and everything's fine five minutes later. And I think that's kind of the dream."

The California native and his wife announced their pregnancy in early April and shared soon after that they are expecting a daughter, revealing the news with a video of Brett, a former college baseball player, hitting a ball filled with colored powder.

"We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family," Brett told PEOPLE. "I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can't wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!"

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer