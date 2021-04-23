Brett Young Announces Upcoming 8-Song Project, Shares New Song 'Not Yet'

✖

Brett Young is ready to share some new music with fans, announcing an upcoming eight-song project titled Weekends Look a Little Different These Days. The new effort will arrive on June 4, and Young previewed the project with a new song, "Not Yet," which was released on April 23.

"It’s hard to describe just how ready I am to finally get to share this new project with everyone," the singer said in a statement. "With so many special moments over the last year-and-a-half and creative jolts translating to writing so many different songs, it was important for me to pick the right ones to reflect where I am right now. I’m grateful and can’t wait to share everything we have planned!"

Young gave fans a taste of Weekends Look a Little Different These Days with "Not Yet," a classically-Young-sounding track about two lovers who aren't ready to end their night. "Not Yet" follows Young's last single, "Lady," which gave the California native his seventh No. 1 song. "Lady" will appear on Weekends Look a Little Different These Days along with the previously-released "You Got Away With It."

Produced by Young's longtime collaborator Dann Huff, the project is described as his "his most sonically versatile project to date" that will explore "love, family, loss and everything in between" and find Young venturing into "blazing new sonic territory." Young co-wrote the entire project and penned "Not Yet" alongside Kelly Archer and Justin Ebach.

The 40-year-old will get to play the project live for fans during his "Caliville Weekend" in Palm Springs, California, which has been rescheduled for Sept. 3-6. The event will feature performances by Chase Rice, Maddie & Tae, Devin Dawson, Seaforth, Filmore, Keaton Simons, Noah Needleman, Matt Ferranti, DJ Hish and DJ Coral along with a number of actives including pool parties, BBQs, golfing and more. See Weekends Look a Little Different These Days' full tracklist below and pre-order the project here.

1. Weekends Look A Little Different These Days (Brett Young, Ben Caver, Zach Crowell)

2. Lady (Brett Young, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite)

3. This (Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Amy Wadge, Geoffrey Warburton)

4. Dear Me (Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins)

5. Leave Me Alone (Brett Young, Jesse Frasure, Steven Lee Olsen)

6. Not Yet (Brett Young, Kelly Archer, Justin Ebach)

7. You Got Away With It (Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins)

8. You Didn’t (Brett Young, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins)