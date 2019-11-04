Brett Young Announces Headlining The Chapters Tour

Brett Young is going to need to outfit his tour bus with a crib! The new father just announced his own headlining The Chapters Tour, kickng off on January 30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rising star Matt Ferranti will serve as the opening act for the tour, which will continue through the beginning of May.

“I’m so excited about The Chapters Tour for so many reasons,” Young said in a statement about the upcoming tour. “Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can’t wait to show our fans what we’ve been working on for them. They’re definitely in for some surprises!”

The California native doesn’t have any dates scheduled overseas, but he hopes to add them to his schedule, especially if it means he gets to perform for the troops serving away from home.

“I feel almost selfish, but there’s something super rewarding about playing for them,” Young shared with his record label. “They’ve given, basically their whole life to make ours better and so when you get to do something that you already love – I get to play music for a living, that’s something that I love – and the fact that that can be so uplifting and exciting for them … We’ve gotten to do it a few times.

“I would love to go overseas,” he added. “It’s always just a matter of usually the opportunities come up when you’re on a summer tour, and it’s like, ‘Well, yeah, he would love to do it.’ So that will be something we do for sure. I don’t know when it’ll work, but we’ll make it work at some point.”

Tickets will go on sale for The Chapters Tour beginning on Nov. 8. A complete list of tour dates can be found below. After five consecutive No. 1 hits, Young is back at radio with his latest single, “Catch,” currently in the Top 40. Find more information by visiting Young’s website.

1/30 – Knoxville Civic Auditorium – Knoxville, TN

1/31 – Stranahan Theater – Toledo, OH

2/1 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

2/6 – Old National Events Plaza – Evansville, IN

2/7 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

2/8 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

2/14 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

2/15 – Bob Carpenter Center – Newark, DE

2/27 – Orpheum Theatre – Omaha, NE

2/28 – Mankato Civic Center – Mankato, MN

2/29 – Swiftel Center – Brookings, SD

3/26 – Robinson Performance Hall – Little Rock, AR

3/27 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

4/16 – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium – Chattanooga, TN

4/17 – Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

4/18 – Sprint Pavilion – Charlottesville, VA

4/25 – Red Rock Casino Resort Spa – Las Vegas, NV

4/26 – Mechanics Bank Theater – Bakersfield, CA

5/1 – Avila Beach Resort – San Luis Obispo, CA

5/4 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

5/7 – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB

5/8 – Grey Eagle Event Centre – Calgary, AB

5/9 – Abbotsford Centre – Abbotsford, BC

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller