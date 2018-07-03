Brett Young Admits to Childhood Fear of Fireworks on July 4th

Brett Young will likely watch a few fireworks on July 4th, but he won’t be the one setting them off. The “Mercy” singer reveals he developed a big fear of the evening sparklers as a child, and preferred to watch them from a distance.

“I was never really into fireworks,” reveals Young. “I enjoyed watching them from afar. But the probably first five years of my life I was a little bit of a daredevil. My parents would find me climbing things and jumping off of things and then all of a sudden this switch flipped at like five years old and I was like a very cautious, almost fearful kid. And that ran over into the whole firework game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was afraid that one was gonna blow up in my hand or something,” he continues, “and so if we’d go to an event where I could watch from afar I was into to it, but I never wanted to be the one setting them off. “

This is likely Young’s last Independence Day as a single man. Young is engaged to Taylor Mills, and hints the wedding will happen later this year.

“She’s working really hard to plan the wedding and I’ve volunteered to stay out of the way unless she really needs my help with something, and I think we’ve found a good balance there,” Young boasts. “She’s basically killing it; I’ve never thought of wedding planning as full-time job especially for the bride and the groom, but it takes up way more time than my job … My schedule is so busy, looking like it’s probably going to be November.”

Young won’t get a break from his day job for his nuptials. The 37-year-old will sing at his own wedding, fulfilling the wishes of his future bride.

“I didn’t want to,” Young tells CMT. “But I recently got the feeling that she wants me to do at least one song. I think it will be really cheesy to do one of mine. So I’m trying to figure out what the cool, subtle thing to do is so that she gets the moment she’s looking for, and I don’t feel like I totally sold out on my wedding day.”

Young is playing plenty of fairs and festivals over the summer, and will then join Thomas Rhett this fall, on Rhett’s Life Changes Tour. Find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond