Brett Eldredge Donates $60,000 to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

Brett Eldredge is doing something positive with his success. The 32-year-old created the Brett Eldredge Family Foundation, to raise money for children battling pediatric cancer, and just donated his first check of $60,000 to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The money was partly raised from Eldredge’s Christmas concert, An Evening With Brett Eldredge, where he performed classic holiday tunes.

“The passion and love the folks at Vanderbilt Children’s hospital have for their kiddos is UNREAL!” Eldredge wrote on social media. “So proud to give them this check from The Brett Eldredge Family Foundation…keep going, we’re here for you!”

Eldredge’s donation will go to helping Vanderbilt Children’s expand to add four more floors to the hospital, making it one of the ten largest children’s hospitals in the country.

Eldredge just wrapped up serving as the opening act on Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour, after opening for artists like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Little Big Town, and will soon headline his own Long Way Tour, which kicks off on April 5.

“I’ve been the direct support slot for a while so I feel pretty comfortable there,” Eldredge recently told PopCulture.com. “That’s pretty much the list of the nicest people in country music right there. And so they’re all very willing to show you what they do. I feel really comfortable in that [opening] spot and now I feel comfortable going to my headlining thing. I’m excited to kind of try a lot of things I never tried, and so that’s really exciting.”

“I want to take the most of my time and deliver the most me set that I possibly can,” he continued. “I moved to Nashville singing with just a guitar on at stage and songwriter places. I love those moments. So I still get those moments in the shows.”

The “The Long Way” singer isn’t the only country artist who supports Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Dierks Bentley was also recently given the first star at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Walk of Champions, honoring Bentley’s numerous philanthropic efforts, including his ten years of giving through his charitable Miles & Music campaign.

Find a list of all of Eldredge’s upcoming shows on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/BrettEldredge