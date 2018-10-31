Brett Eldredge Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Glow’ Christmas Album

Brett Eldredge is bringing Christmas cheer a little early this year, with the deluxe version of his 2016 holiday Glow album. The new edition includes five new tracks, added to the 11 Eldredge previously released.

“I went back in New York, lived in the city,” Eldredge told PopCulture.com and other media, recalling the recording of the new version . “Just dove in deep and got in that Christmas spirit in the middle of May again. So, it was an amazing experience and I think it took it to another whole level.”

The Illinois native chose to go to the Big Apple to get into the holiday spirit, helping make Glow as authentic as possible, and embracing his love of all things Christmas.

“I remember when we were recording the first original batch of songs for Glow, I brought in some whiskey and I wore a tux or I wore like a suit, I think,” Eldredge recounted. “I wanted to get in that crooner, kind of classic warm vibe, I think, just kind of going there. We had some lights in the studio but not really hard. If you always remember the kid that is in you and go and look back and remembering that feeling you had when you were waking up at 6 a.m. to wake your parents up, to open presents or just the experience of all that.

“If you can remember that part of you and how it makes you feel and the music, I think you can always get in that place,” he added. “I think the music always takes me back to that warm fuzzy feeling.”

The 32-year-old previously revealed to PopCulture.com that the new songs would continue in the big band feeling like the songs in the original Glow.

“We are staying in that big band feel good kind of swing kind of vide that the Glow record is,” Eldredge said. “That’s just the kind of vibe that’s got that fun swagger to it that I love. It’s sexy, it’s fun, it’s nostalgic, it’s everything I love about Christmas.”

Eldredge has always loved celebrating Christmas, which is why he wanted to add more songs to Glow.

“It’s more of the magic that was on the original but amped up times ten,” he said. “It is so fun — I love Christmas music, it is a huge passion of mine, and this record has a classic feel to it that I always wanted to make. These new songs that we recorded for Glow are really special and I just can’t wait for everybody to hear it.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Theo Wargo