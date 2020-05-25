Brett Eldredge is continuing to share music from his upcoming album, Sunday Drive, with fans, releasing the new song "Good Day" on Friday along with an accompanying music video. The clip begins with the Illinois native on a solitary walk through Nashville and Watertown, Tennessee, his guitar case in his hand as the footage flashes between Eldredge and a number of signs announcing closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The signs get more uplifting as the video progresses, and Eldrege eventually passes a women painting the words "Kindness is contagious" on the side of a building. The second half of the video includes fans holding up their own signs, sharing uplifting messages and thank-you notes to essential workers. There's even a parade of cars that drives by Eldredge as he plays his guitar, all of the vehicles decorated with streamers and brightly-colored signs.

"Good Day" finds Eldredge proclaiming that the day is going to be a good one, even if he might not know how just yet. "I wrote this song when I was searching to find positivity in my life instead of focusing on a day being dark and stormy and your emotions being in a tough spot," the 34-year-old told PEOPLE. "I make the decision to have a good day, even in the darkness, and that awareness gives me a better outlook on life." He added, "'Good Day' brings me a lot of optimism in tough times and I hope it can do the same for others."

Sunday Drive, releasing on July 10, will be Eldredge's first studio album since his 2017 self-titled album. During the three years in-between projects, Eldredge wanted to take time to learn about himself and discover a new growth both personally and professionally. "I wanted to take the time to connect with myself and really figure out who I am and what I want to say. What I want to do with my life, and that kind of ties into what I want to say in my music," he said. "I made a promise to myself to push outside [of] my comfort zones in life. If I wanted to make a really important record for myself — and hopefully for my fans — I wasn't going to come back into the public eye until I thought I had something very important to say, and it’s going to mean something. That was much easier said than done."