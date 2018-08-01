Brett Eldredge Hints at Non-Country Album

Brett Eldredge has openly admitted that artists like Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin have influenced much of his sound, resulting in his jazz-style 2016 Glow Christmas album. But now the singer hints that he might do an entire non-holiday project of the sounds he loves.

“I haven’t dived into it all the way yet, but I think that’s definitely something that I could wind up doing when we get back out there,” Eldredge tells Billboard. “I’m looking forward to trying some different things, and doing some throwback stuff that was my inspiration. I come from a unique place of musical influences, and I have always tried to show that – but I get a chance to share that even more on this tour.”

The Illinois native is currently headlining his The Long Way Tour, bringing along Devin Dawson and Abby Anderson as his opening acts.

“I had Devin out there on the first leg with me, and I really love his music,” Eldredge says. “I love the fact that he’s not afraid to do his own thing. He’s an incredible writer and so unique. I also really like Abby and her soulful vibe. I think she’s incredible. I feel that this is really the right crew, and everyone does what they do in a different way. I’m very excited to have them out there with me.”

Eldredge spent a lot of time serving as an opening act before launching his own tour, taking plenty of lessons from the headliners on how he wanted his own tour to run.

“Blake Shelton was the last tour that I went out on, and he was such an incredible artist to learn from, and is such an amazing guy,” says Eldredge. “There’s no uncomfortable moment with him or his crew at all. Everyone is so supportive of each other. We’re just out there having fun. That was so encouraging. I really felt the love from him. I hope that any artists that ever open for me will feel that same level of support. That’s what I got from the Blake tour, and it really put me in the right mindset for my tour. I’ve got to thank Blake for that.

“When you have a guy at the level of success that he is, and he has that belief in me, you just want to take that and pay that forward to those opening for me,” Eldredge adds. “I want it to be comfortable and a family-like situation, where you feel like you are walking into their house.”

Find a list of all of Eldredge’s upcoming shows at BrettEldredge.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Theo Wargo