Brantley Gilbert Traded in Bad Habits for a New Lease on Life

He has already overcome so much, but now Brantley Gilbert is ready to take his career –– and his life –– to the next level. The recovered alcoholic is making big plans for 2020, which include getting rid of some things that are bad for him in his life, and trading them in with a renewed resolution to make all of his dreams, even the big ones, come true.

“A while back I made a decision, when I decided to let go of some things and some bad habits, to make a large shift in my life as a whole and concentrate on short term goals, almost on a daily basis,” Gilbert shared with his record label. “Like, what can I accomplish today? Being a husband and a dad and that kind of comes with planning bigger goals and bigger dreams and I’m getting into that slowly but surely.

“But we find things every day, whether it be my wife and I or my band or management or label or our team,” he continued. “There is no shortage of goals or things we wanna accomplish. So, we’re laying out plans now on how to execute and make those things happen.”

Gilbert just celebrated one accomplishment, when his duet with Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town,” hit No. 1, marking Gilbert’s seventh and Ell’s first.

“This song in itself was just a special song,” Gilbert told PopCulture.com. “We all have our stories that go with songs we’re involved with. And for me. it was my wife and our story. So that always makes them special, but I will tell you that makes it the most exciting is that it’s [Ell’s] first. And another one of the writers, Josh Dunne, it’s also his first No. 1 too. Being a part of that it’s just amazing. I remember that feeling and there’s nothing like it and I’m stoked for them as much as anything.”

Gilbert and his wife, Amber, just welcomed their second child, daughter Braylen, into the world. The infant joins big brother, 2-year-old Barrett at home. Gilbert is back at radio with “Fire’T Up,” his second single from his latest Fire & Brimstone record, which was released in October. Gilbert is spending most of the next few months on his Fire’T Up Tour, with Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay serving as his opening acts. Find dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez