Brantley Gilbert Reveals How Being a Husband and Father Changed His Upcoming ‘Fire & Brimstone’ Album

When Brantley Gilbert releases his upcoming Fire & Brimstone album on Friday, Oct. 4, the new record will mark the first time Gilbert releases a record as a father, since his previous project, The Devil Don’t Sleep, was released in 2017, before Gilbert and his wife, Amber, welcomed their first child, son Barrett. With Fire & Brimstone, Gilbert, who welcomed his daughter, Braylen, last month, admits that as his life changed, so has his music, but in the best way possible.

“I am finding out, now that I’m a dad and a husband, records moving forward will have a little bit of retrospect and reminiscent songs,” Gilbert shared with his record label. “Just some of the rowdy stuff, I might have to look back in time for it because I’m not at a field party every Thursday, Friday, Saturday night. But when we’re on the road and we’re playing shows, that’s a party. I’ve still got the adrenaline and the intensity and the party side of me. That’s still very much a part of my life and I love it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Fire & Brimstone, and in his upcoming albums, Gilbert looks forward to sharing more of his personal life with his fans.

“Being a husband or dad, of course, I think it’s going to follow this chapter of my life,” said the singer. “So you’ll hear a lot about my wife, a lot about my son, just a lot about, really, where my head’s at. It’s like, you can listen to that record front to back and you can kind of tell where I’m at as a man and as a husband and as a dad. It gives you a little of the background on how I got there, and it’s just kind of a heart on my sleeve thing. Here you are.”

Gilbert definitely wore his heart on his sleeve with “Man That Hung the Moon,” written about Barrett.

“That song was one of those, I knew I wanted to write it,” Gilbert told PopCulture.com. “Being a songwriter, I’ve written about most of the events of my life. Having a child, of course I was going to make a run at it. I was a little bit worried about it. I will tell you that I’m a perfectionist I feel like when it comes to songwriting, and when it came to write one about my son, it was almost like, it was more difficult because words didn’t deserve him.

“Nothing was really good enough,” he continued. “But I ended up writing a song about just really the reality of the situation, is I’ll have to have some talks with my kids before most dads will, because my kids will find out more than most. As soon as they’re old enough to read or listen to a story, there’ll be privy to some stuff about me that I probably wouldn’t share with them until later in life.”

Pre-order Fire & Brimstone at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz