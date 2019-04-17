Brantley Gilbert Announces Not Like Us Tour With Michael Ray, Lindsay Ell

Brantley Gilbert is hitting the road! The Georgia native will kick off his Not Like Us Tour on June 20, with Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell serving as his opening acts.

“I’m trying to open things up, but keep bringing the intensity,” Gilbert said in a statement of his opening acts. “I think Michael really gets how guys feel, and rolls into a sound that’s all his own, and Lindsay, man, the only thing better than the way she sings is the way she plays that guitar! I am really fired up to be bringing both these folks out on the road this fall, because I know they’re gonna give the BG Nation something that’s gonna lift ’em up, throw ’em down, and make them glad they got there early.”



Gilbert has a Top 25 single right now with “What Happens in a Small Town,” a duet with Ell, which they will undoubtedly perform during the tour.

“For us it was my first male, female duet and had to be right,” Gilbert recently told PopCulture.com. “If any of you know me, you know that I’m kind of obsessive, compulsive about everything … I think the most stressful part about it was being a married man and doing a duet with another woman. We [have] a pretty old school home life and marriage and I didn’t know how to approach that. One of the many awesome things about working with Lindsay was that she was super respectful throughout the whole process and it was just comfortable. It was super professional, and there was no pressure working with Lindsay at all.”

Gilbert promises to give fans their money’s worth – and more – night after night.

“People work hard for their money, and I take it very seriously when we come to town,” Gilbert acknowledged. “Any time we hit that stage, we intend to give the people everything we’ve got. This new music is a whole new chapter of my life, and as much as the fans have been there for every step of this journey, I think – once again – they’re gonna know just what I’m singing, too.”

Find a list of dates below. More information can be found at his official website.

Not Like Us Tour Dates:

June 20 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 22 Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, Maine

Aug. 23 Bank of New Hampshire Amp. Gilford, New Hampshire

Aug. 24 Xfinity Theater Hartford, Connecticut

Aug.30 Darien Lake Amphitheater Darien Center, New York

Aug. 31 KeyBank Pavilion Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 20 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 21 Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Indianapolis, Indiana

Sept. 27 Daily’s Place Jacksonville, Florida

Sept. 28 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. Tampa, Florida

Oct. 10 Ameris Bank Amphitheater Alpharetta, Georgia

Oct. 11 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, North Carolina

Photo Credit: Getty images/Alberto E. Rodriguez