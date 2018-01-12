Brantley Gilbert Announces Inaugural Kick It In the Ship Cruise

Brantley Gilbert is hitting the high seas for his first-ever Kick It In The Ship Cruise, inviting fans to join him on the Norwegian Jade for a four-day experience full of music and good times all around.

Gilbert will treat attendees to two live performances and a Q&A session, and his band will host a variety of activities for passengers. The singer will be joined by Luke Combs, Michael Ray, Blackhawk, Colt Ford, Josh Phillips, Faren Rachels and more artists, who will also host their own special interactions with fans.

“We want to take the entire BG Nation on vacation,” Gilbert said in a press release. “Have a lot of fun, a lot of music and a lot of coming together somewhere nobody has to drive, nobody has to go home and everybody can make friends. Obviously, we’ve never done this before, but then, that’s how some of the coolest stuff happens. So, let’s all be pirates for a few days. Hit the seas, see the Caribbean and rock as hard as the Norwegian Jade can handle.”

The Norwegian Jade is operated by Norwegian Cruise Line and features 11 onboard bars and lounges, 16 dining experiences, the Jade Club Casino, an outdoor pool, hot tubs and a full menu of spa treatments.

The cruise sets sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas on October 23-28, 2018. Pre-sale registrations are open now at brantleygilbertcruise.com. Guests who register during the pre-sale period are eligible for perks including lottery exclusives, dinner with Gilbert and spending credit to use on the ship. All guests who register before March 2 will receive a photo with Gilbert.

Also this year, Gilbert will hit the road on his The Ones That Like Me 2018 Tour, which begins on Feb. 2.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com