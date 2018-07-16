Brandi Glanville, LeAnn Rimes End Long-Standing Feud For the Sake of Children

Brandi Glanville is opening up about her relationship with LeAnn Rimes, the step-mother to Glanville’s two children, Mason and Jake. Glanville shares the boys with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, now married to Rimes.

Cibrian and Glanville divorced in 2010, after Cibrian and Rimes admitted to an affair, which began while filming the movie, Northern Lights. Although it took Cibrian and Rimes another two years after their divorces to get married (Rimes also divorced her first husband, Dean Sheremet), it didn’t take long for Rimes to become involved in the lives of the children, which Glanville admits was difficult for her to accept.

“Imagine another woman holding your baby, and you walk up to see your older son’s soccer game — and this is brand-new and she’s holding your baby, who’s still a baby,” Glanville recalls on Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s Make Speidi Famous Again podcast (quote via PEOPLE). “And I walked up and I grabbed Jake so hard and said, ‘I’ll f— kill you if you touch my baby ever again.”

“But now it’s like fine. I always say if you can’t beat them, join them,” Glanville adds. “She’s always going to post family photos, she’s always gonna say ‘my boys,’ she’s always gonna do that and I just have to accept it or I can continue to fight with her, which I don’t want to do. It took me a long time and I’m finally like, you know what, at least they love her.”

The two women spent years at odds with each other, which took a toll on the children, before they finally hashed it out and finally cleared the air.

“We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation,” recalls the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what’s better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her … It was hours of conversation, and it wasn’t all pleasant.”

In a previous conversation on SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos, Glanville says it’s most important that the adults present a united front when dealing with her sons.

“We have to be a unit, three of us,” Glanville acknowledges. “As the kids are getting older – something did happen with one of them, and I don’t really want to go into it, but it made the three of us, Eddie, LeAnn and myself, realize we have to be together on this.”

Although Glanville acknowledges they aren’t quite close enough to do family things like spend holidays together, the 45-year-old says they are finally on solid ground.

“I think that LeAnn finally realizes that I don’t want your man,” she adds. “That’s all done, but we can all still get along and be friends, and so we are.”

Ultimately, Glanville and Rimes putting their feud to rest was the best for everyone, but especially Mason and Jake.

“They love her and she loves them — it’s like everyone’s happy,” says Glanville. “I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that’s done, the kids are super happy. They’ve never been happier.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/brandiglanville