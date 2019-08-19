Brad Paisley Speaks out About Not Hosting CMA Awards With Carrie Underwood

Brad Paisley is speaking out about no longer hosting the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood. Paisley and Underwood have hosted the CMA Awards together every year since 2008, with Underwood returning for the first time without him this year, joined instead by both Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch. https://t.co/IHuX1GnhQi — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 19, 2019

“As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” Paisley shared on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While plenty of fans applauded the all-women lineup, some are also disappointed that Paisley has been sidelined, at least this year.

“Totally agree – they are amazing -but you will be missed tremendously,” said one fan.

“I would like to think that CMA is doing that to celebrate women country music,” said another. “The fact is that you can’t have a male hosting. Follow your marching orders.”

“You are such a stand up guy & musician showing honor & respect for these women,” one Paisley fan praised. “Enjoy the opportunity to sit back & watch the show from the audience with your amazing wife. #BPclassact”

Some wondered why Paisley couldn’t join the trio of ladies in hosting the show as well.

“So is the message here – a man can’t celebrate legendary women?” questioned one person. “While Reba and Dolly are always a treat, seems to send the wrong message removing Brad and keeping Carrie.”

Paisley might not be returning, at least for 2019, but both Parton and McEntire are eager to share the stage with Underwood.

Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 💖 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019

“Let’s go girls!” Parton tweeted. “I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and

@rebato celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13.”

McEntire also commented on the switch, admitting she was eager for the CMA Awards to arrive.

“Can’t wait to join @carrieunderwood and @DollyParton at this year’s #CMAawards!!!” said McEntire.

Nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Rick Diamond