Brad Paisley Roasts Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher During CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley marked their 11th year co-hosting the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, with the pair opening the show with their now-signature monologue.

Among the pop culture jokes and artist cameos (hi, Mason Ramsey!), the duo made sure to reference Underwood’s pregnancy, as the singer is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher.

In 2014, the “Love Wins” singer had allowed Paisley to reveal on stage during the CMA Awards that she was pregnant with a son, Underwood later giving birth to now-3-year-old Isaiah in March 2015.

Paisley referenced that moment during the duo’s monologue on Wednesday, managing to get a playful jab in at Fisher in the process.

“Hey, you remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?” he asked his co-host. “Tonight, we’re going to reveal something even more exciting — who the father is.”

“Mike, we’re all rooting for you, buddy,” Paisley told Fisher, who laughed from his seat in the audience and crossed his fingers. “What’s your gut feeling, here, Carrie?”

“I like Mike’s chances,” Underwood joked back.

Immediately after that, Underwood revealed that she and Fisher are expecting a boy after Paisley put the pressure on her to share the news.

“Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint,” he told her, listing off some famous country music couples. “Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole. Garth or Trisha. Tim or Faith. George or Tammy. Waylon or Willie?”

At the last pairing, Underwood said, “What? That doesn’t even make sense.”

After even more questioning from Paisley, the 35-year-old admitted, “Oh my gosh — Willie, it’s a Willie, okay!?”

“Carrie blew it! Trending worldwide!” Paisley said. “Way bigger than when I did it, and worse.”

The two also brought up Fisher again during a later bit in their monologue when they joked that they would be opening their own bars in Nashville like so many country stars have already done.

“In 2019, I hear Carrie’s going to be opening her very own milk bar,” Paisley cracked, with Underwood chiming in, “For a very exclusive clientele.”

“And once again, we’re all rooting for you Mike,” Paisley added as Fisher laughed and Underwood deadpanned, “It’s not him, he’s getting bounced.”

Ahead of the show, Underwood and Fisher walked the red carpet together, with the former NHL player sharing a snap of the duo in their black-tie ensembles on his Instagram Story.

Posing in what appears to be a dressing room, Fisher offered no caption on the snap, simply writing “#CMA’S” along with some fire emojis.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer