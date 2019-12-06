Brad Paisley Jokes Elf on the Shelf Is Keeping Him From Drinking

It seems Brad Paisley won’t be doing much imbibing over the holidays. The singer just posted a hilarious photo on social media of the famous Elf on the Shelf, sitting among his expansive collection of alcohol, joking that the toy elf would keep him from drinking.

“Never mind,” Paisley captioned the photo, using the hashtags, “snitch on the shelf” and”wasn’t thirsty anyway.”

Paisley likely had a celebratory cocktail or two after the success of his one-hour televised Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. The show invited guests like Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Peyton Manning, as well as his own wife, to perform in various skits, often at Paisley’s expense.

“It’s really fun to have creative partners that want to see my vision through,” Paisley told Billboard. “To have the synergy of both; a company that’s got your back in every way, allowing me to create beyond just the records is a lot of fun… If we could do another [special], I’d love it. But first things first, let’s see if anybody likes what we did.”

It was not only Paisley’s idea to do the TV special, but to do it in Nashville instead of New York or Los Angeles.

“I said, ‘I think L.A. and New York are represented on television,” Paisley recalled. “Wouldn’t it be neat to take one of America’s hottest, booming cities musically and creatively in so many ways, and put something on TV where we showcase the best of that, and show people on a TV special that Nashville is so cool?’”

Paisley’s last full-length album, Love and War, was released in 2017. He has since released three new songs from his next record, including “My Miracle,” written about Williams-Paisley.

“I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Paisley previously said about the sentimental song, which he co-wrote with hit tunesmith, Gary Nicholson. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for, she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right.”

Paisley also opened up about the song on social media, praising his spouse of 16 years for her influence in his life.

“There’s a long list of men who became much better people because of a woman, who found their faith, who found who they were supposed to be, whose lives were saved because of a woman in their lives,” Paisley posted. “I feel like I’m one of those men. That’s what this song is about.”

