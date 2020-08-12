Brad Paisley Caught a Snake While He Wasn't Wearing Pants

✖

File this under Brad Paisley's quarantine adventures. The singer's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, used Instagram on Tuesday to reveal to her followers that Paisley had caught a snake in their backyard, a feat he accomplished while not wearing pants. "Catch (and release) of the day!" Williams-Paisley captioned two photos of her husband holding a small green snake. "An aptly named Green Snake that moves like grass in the breeze."

"Also FUN FACT: @bradpaisley caught this whilst wearing no pants (but he wouldn’t let me show you that part)," she added. "#science #nopantsmonday #snakes." The couple's fans were quick to share a few jokes in the comments, with one person referencing Paisley's hit "Ticks" and writing, "Were you checking him for ticks?" "I don’t know what is more scary? The snake or the fact that he is not wearing pants!" cracked another fan.

Aside from catching snakes, Paisley has stayed busy during quarantine, appearing on multiple television events, crashing fans' Zoom calls, releasing new music and performing at series of drive-in concerts. He and Williams-Paisley also opened The Store, their non-profit grocery store in Nashville focused on helping those in need work toward self-sufficiency. Last week, Paisley released the music video for his single "No I in Beer," which features videos of fans around the world as well as some cameos from fellow country stars including Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Kelsea Ballerini.

Williams-Paisley is also keeping busy with a task many parents can relate to — homeschooling. She and Paisley share two sons, 13-year-old William Huckleberry and 11-year-old Jasper Warren, and the actress revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she was doing some reading of her own to keep up with her boys' schoolwork. "Cramming," she captioned a photo of herself reading a book titled Bats: An Illustrated Guide to All Species. "#firstweekofschool #homeschool #backtoschool #bats."