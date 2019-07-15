Brad Paisley Advised Chris Lane Against Romantic Proposal to ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane is currently serving as the opening act on Brad Paisley‘s World Tour, so it was only natural that Lane asked his tour boss, who has been married to actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley for 16 years, for his advice when Lane wanted to propose to his girlfriend, The Bachelor alum, Lauren Bushnell. Thankfully, Lane didn’t listen to what Paisley told him, and the proposal went off without a hitch.

“It was interesting, because he told me that he was going to propose, and he had got this song ready,” Paisley joked to PEOPLE, referring to the song, “Big, Big Plans” that Lane played when he popped the question. “He’d written this thing and planned a whole thing. I had some friends on the [tour] bus, and they were all like, ‘That sounds pretty awesome,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t do that.’ I’m glad he didn’t listen to me because it worked out great.”

Paisley’s hesitation at Lane’s idea was in part because it was not at all how he proposed to his now-wife.

“The way he proposed was so opposite of what I did,” Paisley conceded. “I surprised her, and we were completely alone out on the end of a pier in Venice in Los Angeles. Nobody could really see us, and that was a safety net — in case she took off running down the pier.”

Paisley and Williams-Paisley also share two children, Huck and Jasper, and have learned how to balance life and career, even with two busy careers. But just because Paisley has mostly figured it out, he isn’t willing to tell Lane any of his secrets.

“I don’t give a lot of marital advice to people, other than a sense of humor is probably the key. And he’s great at that,” Paisley said. “Chris is a nut, and getting to know him this year, I had no idea what a sort of free spirit, crazy guy he is. I think that kind of sense of humor will serve him well in his marriage.”

Paisley has become a fan of both Lane and Riley Green, who is also serving as Paisley’s opening act on his current tour.

“Chris has been doing great, and he’s killing it, and we’re having a great time,” Paisley said. “My goal is always for them to leave, and come back and say, years from now, that it was the best tour they were ever on.”

Lane proposed to Bushnell on Father’s Day. A wedding date has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mat Hayward