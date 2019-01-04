Bobby Bones Struggles to Keep up Pace After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win

Bobby Bones is the reigning Dancing With the Stars champion, but although the show has wrapped up, Bones’ schedule is as busy as ever. The Arkansas native hosts the popular Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio, performs his comedy shows with Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, and will return for all of Season 17 on American Idol, serving as an in-house mentor for the contestants, and that’s just scratching the surface of all that he does.

It’s enough to exhaust anyone, but especially Bones.

“I don’t know how healthy I can be, keeping this pace,” Bones confessed to Texas Monthly. “But I don’t think I ever won’t do radio. I feel like, between the radio, the podcast, the books, even social media, you have to be a personality 11 places now, or you’re not a personality anywhere.”

Bones, who released his second book, Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat last year, grew up with a single mother who battled alcoholism her entire life, passing away in 2011. But his humble beginnings failed to put any limitations on Bones, who instead used his early struggles as fuel to propel him to succeed.

“I think that I represent people that sometimes don’t have a voice because of how they grew up or where they grew up or the options that were given to them,” Bones said. “I was able to kick my way out of that, but we have a real class problem in this country, where it’s hard to jump classes.”

Bones might already be struggling with figuring out how to get everything accomplished, but he vows to add at least one more thing to his schedule in the future: politics.

“I’m going to run for office,” Bones vowed. “I will be the governor of Arkansas, and I may be the president one day … After talking to people and seeing how much money it was going to take, I just couldn’t see doing it right now.”

Bones previously admitted he focuses on so many things because he isn’t convinced he is good at anyhting.

“[I do] nothing well. That’s why I have to do all the stuff,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “I don’t really have one talent that’s amazing, and so I just try to stay out there. I got a swimming pool now, and I gotta pay the bill on that thing. I never had a swimming pool before. I grew up really poor, and there was only one swimming pool, and it was outside of town. So now I have one, and so I’m determined to keep that thing going.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tara Ziemba