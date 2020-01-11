Bobby Bones Offers Sneak Peak of ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ Episode, Shot in Norway

Ahead of the Jan. 14 airing of Bobby Bones‘ appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the Dancing With the Stars champion is giving fans a sneak peek of the episode. In the clip, shared on social media, Bones can be seen crossing a harrowing river, with Grylls cheering him on from the other side.

“Trying to cross a river in Norway,” Bones captioned the video. “Check out my episode of Running Wild w Bear Grylls next Tuesday Jan 14! On our many mile journey through the Norway Fjords, we had to cross this cold, strong, rolling river. When the water was thigh high… it was really tough Bc it was so freaking cold.”

In the clip, Bones is clearly pleased with himself, once he safely makes it to dry land again.

“That was tough,” Bones admitted. “You really don’t realize how powerful it is, until you go. But if I needed to, I was just going to hug a rock and scream, ‘Bear!’ I’m not too good with that. I’m glad I didn’t have to do it.”

Bones previously opened up about his experience on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, admitting being on the show took him pretty far out of his comfort zone.

“It sucked,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “It sucked. I don’t like cold weather. I don’t like cold weather and heights. And, guess what I did? Cold weather and heights. It was awesome. That guy, I was like, ‘What’s this, Bear?’ And I was nervous ’cause we had to spend the night in the woods alone. And I’m like, I’m supposed to stay in a tent with some dude I don’t even know? He’s the greatest!”

Still, the Arkansas native is glad he got to appear on the National Geographic show, even if he doesn’t ever want to do it again.

“I’m super pumped that I got to be on the show ’cause everybody’s way more famous than me. So, when I went into it, I was like, I really have to take on every challenge head-on because I don’t wanna be the least famous and the worst. So, I can be the least famous, but, I wanna do one of the best. And, so, not to spoil it but I didn’t die.”

Part of the challenge for Bones was that he never knew what was going to happen until it happened, keeping him in suspense the entire time.

“It was two days, and they don’t tell you what you’re about to do, so, the whole time you feel like you’re about to die,” Bones recalled. “And they keep elevating the death. But, I had to eat something crazy and I almost died a couple times. But, I’m here and I loved it. It was really one of the best experiences of my life. It was crazy.”

