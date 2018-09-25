Bobby Bones Reacts to Energetic ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance

Bobby Bones is speaking out about his energetic performance on the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars. The radio host, who is dancing alongside pro Sharna Burgess, shared the energetic dance on social media.

Here is last night dance . Next dance, I’ll try to contain my excitement and keep my mouth closed while I dance. But what can I say? I’m new at this //t.co/9xleC5BX6J — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 25, 2018

“Here is last night dance,” Bones wrote. “Next dance, I’ll try to contain my excitement and keep my mouth closed while I dance. But what can I say? I’m new at this.”

Bones had energy to spare after he finished his routine with Burgess.

“I loved every minute!” Bones told host Erin Andrews after his dance. “I’ve never had so much fun in my life. People like me, I’m from a small town of 700 people, we don’t get to be on Dancing With the Stars, so I’m trying to represent for people like that, it’s all about that. I love you guys!”

Bones and Burgess danced to Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” celebrating the end of their debut routine by sliding across the stage and pumping his fist in the air, before dipping his dance pro partner.

Bones’ dance — and reaction — earned plenty of attention on social media, including from fellow celebrity Maren Morris.

“Omg @mrBobbyBones,” Morris said. “Just watched your performance on DWTS and you SLAYED THOSE STEPS, HENNYYY!

Omg @mrBobbyBones . Just watched your performance on DWTS and you SLAYED THOSE STEPS, HENNYYY! 💃🏻🕺 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 25, 2018

Bones also earned rave reviews from Burgess, who gushed about Bones in an emotional post on Instagram.

“@mrbobbybones what can I say,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of the pair. “You blew me away and left me speechless tonight, and that is a first for me on @dancingabc. You’re [sic] performance tonight came from endless hard work and dedication to learning how to dance. You tackled an incredibly hard dance for your first one and I couldn’t be more proud of you. I love you [sic] energy spirit and heart and I cannot wait to continue to watch you grow. Just wow. Never ever change.”

Bones and Burgess had plenty of chemistry on the dance floor, but will neither confirm or deny if they are in a dating relationship.

“Listen, you’re gonna ask if we’re together. We’re together every day working hard… for hours,” Bones said in a video for The Bobby Bones Show. “And I think for me, the greatest part of it is we work together and she is my teacher and I feel like a toddler and a kindergartner. Because I’m learning a lot — I’m learning two plus two. Sometimes we get into the multiplication tables.”

“But then we get to spend some time afterwards where we get to be humans,” he added. “And I’ve really found someone that I think is just awesome. So that’s where we are right now, just working,” Bones said. “And we have the same goal and we hope that at the end of this we’re holding the mirror ball, man.”

Dancing With the Stars will return for show results on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

