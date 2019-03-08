‘Bobby Bones Show’ Producer Has Bullet Fired Into Nashville Apartment

It was a scary night earlier this week for Ray Slater, producer of the award-winning iHeartRadio Bobby Bones Show, after a bullet was fired into his Nashville apartment. The bullet went through a window and hit his TV. Slater shared the terrifying moment on social media, along with a photo originally posted by Fox 17.

“One of the scariest moments of my life, thank God no one was injured,” he wrote on Instagram. “I was sleeping behind the wall where the TV is. Our precious cat was feet away, luckily only very small shards of glass fell on his little kitty bed [cat emoji]. Bae would have been in harms way, if not for the grace of God. Moments before the shooting she had a sudden urge to take a bath. Article in my bio, if you have any info contact authorities.”

Later, Slater reflected about the scary incident on the Bobby Bones Show.

“I heard something that sounded like a bunch of glass shattering,” Slater recalled. “I came running out, and me and the cat just looked at each other, like ‘What just happened?’ My chick’s in the bath, so she wasn’t even out at the time. And then I just started scanning the room. We had no idea what it was. At the time, we couldn’t see any glass. There was no paint, nothing fell, no big [anything] that could have created a loud noise. I was just shaken.

“And then, me and my girl both looked at the TV, and there’s a big mark on the television,” he continued, adding that he thought at first it was something with his LED TV. “And then I look at it closer, and there’s a dent in the TV. I go, ‘Hold on, sweetie. That’s not the bulb.’ And then I look at the window, and there’s a gunshot right in the window.”

The couple immediately hit the floor and called 9-1-1, earning praise from Slater for their prompt arrival.

“Within a minute, the cops were there,” Slater said. “They bang on the door, and they came in. They started asking questions. They were like, ‘Was it a rifle? Was it a pistol? How long was the gun? I’m like, ‘Officer, I don’t know. I was on the ground.”

Police believe they have found a vehicle of interest. The search for the suspects is ongoing.

It’s a dark spot in an otherwise promising week for Bones, who was just honored with a display as part of the American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The exhibit is now open.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Theo Wargo