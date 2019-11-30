Bobby Bones Shares New Details of Upcoming ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ Episode

Radio host Bobby Bones previously revealed that he was appearing on an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, but now he is sharing new details about his experience. Bones posted a photo from part of his time on the show, revealing that, while the picture looks scary, this wasn’t the worst part for Bones.

“This is me,” Bones shared on Instagram. “And this is early in the day. My first but not my biggest ‘holy crap.’ Was in Norway, my episode is January 14. But you can watch so many good episodes now. Catch [Running Wild with Bear Grylls] Tuesdays at 10/9c on National Geographic.”

Bones opened up to PopCulture.com about his time on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, admitting it was one of the scariest experiences of his life.

“I taped it already,” Bones divulged shortly after his appearance was announced. “I don’t think I can say where we go yet, but, it’s up near, it’s cold. It’s almost where Santa Claus lives. It sucked. It sucked. I don’t like cold weather. I don’t like cold weather and heights. And, guess what I did? Cold weather and heights. It was awesome. That guy, I was like, ‘What’s this, Bear?’ And I was nervous ’cause we had to spend the night in the woods alone. And I’m like, I’m supposed to stay in a tent with some dude I don’t even know? He’s the greatest!

“He Instagram messaged me yesterday,” he continued. “The commercials are running now. I’m super pumped that I got to be on the show ’cause everybody’s way more famous than me. So, when I went into it, I was like, I really have to take on every challenge head-on because I don’t wanna be the least famous and the worst. So, I can be the least famous, but, I wanna do one of the best. And, so, not to spoil it but I didn’t die.”

The American Idol mentor is grateful he gathered enough courage to appear on Running Wild, but he isn’t eager to repeat the experience again.

“It was two days, and they don’t tell you what you’re about to do, so, the whole time you feel like you’re about to die,” Bones recalled. “And they keep elevating the death. But, I had to eat something crazy and I almost died a couple times. But, I’m here and I loved it. It was really one of the best experiences of my life. It was crazy.”

