Bobby Bones' Fiancee Caitlin Parker's Grandpa Hospitalized for COVID-19 and Pneumonia

Bobby Bones' fiancée, Caitlin Parker, revealed this week that her grandfather has been hospitalized with COVID-19, sharing the news in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself and Bones. The 28-year-old began her message by writing that "Emotionally this has been a rough week. My grandpa, who I’m very close to, is in the hospital battling covid bilateral pneumonia and we obviously aren’t allowed to see him."

She shared how her fiancé "took [her] to the mountains for some peace for the soul," adding how the moment was captured. "One night he made me get ready & go grab some dinner & on our walk home it snowed on us so we snapped this photo," she said. "I think it was God giving us a reason to smile when smiling hasn’t been the easiest. Thank you all for the prayers for my grandpa’s healing. He/we need them. Also, marry someone who takes care of you on your hardest days."

Bones and Parker became engaged in October around one year after they met during a trip to the set of Dancing With the Stars, where Bones was visiting competitor Lauren Alaina and Parker was visiting a friend who works in public relations for ABC.

"We didn't really hit it off the first time we met. We were just like 'Hi, what's up?' and then we started talking on Instagram like a month later," Bones told PeopleNow in 2020. They eventually began dating, and Bones proposed in the barn in his backyard before the couple was serenaded by musician Mat Kearney.

"I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it payed (sic) off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard," Bones captioned an Instagram post documenting the proposal. "After she said yes, our song “nothing left to lose” by Mat Kearney was playing outside. And it was [Mat Kearney] playing it. She said it was at Mat’s concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I’m so happy I get marry to love of my life."

Parker wrote on her own page, "I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known," adding, " I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy." She signed her post, "the future Caitlin Estell," using Bones' real last name.