Bobby Bones Credits ‘American Idol’ for His Close Friendship With Luke Bryan (Exclusive)

Radio host Bobby Bones is juggling his time on his award-winning The Bobby Bones Show with his time taping shows for the upcoming season of American Idol, among other projects. While Bones enjoys plenty of aspects of being on the reality TV talent show, the best part for him has been becoming close friends with Idol judge Luke Bryan.

“It’s great,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “I love the people there. I just wish people could see how nice of a dude superstar Luke Bryan is. ‘Cause he’s a superstar, but, I get to spend time with him as friends now, and a lot of time he’s just the greatest dude. And the more I hang out with him, the more I’m like man I wish people [knew him].

“‘Cause people love Luke anyway, but you always wonder who’s really behind the famous guy,” he continued. “Not an act, great dude. And Lionel Richie and I have become boys, too. It’s been a fantastic run for me over at Idol.”

The reigning Dancing With the Stars champion is one of the busiest people in the entertainment industry, which he says is at least partly the reason why he is not in a relationship. Bones doesn’t want to take away anything that he is doing, but he does hope to find the ability to rest in the future, while still forging ahead with new projects.

“Personally, one day I’d like to have a girlfriend. I’m trying, 2020 is the year of balance,” said the 39-year-old. “And then, you know what’s been cool is networks are knocking, going, ‘Hey, we should do a show together.’ And, so, I’m actually able to create my own deal. So, hopefully next year we’ll get that rolling, too.”

Bones has a lot of things he wants to accomplish, but he doesn’t want to do them just for himself. Instead, he hopes that others will see that someone who grew up in poverty, like he did, can achieve massive success.

“I think I’m trying to prove something to me and to everyone,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “I’m in a new therapy right now; I met a new therapist, we’re working on that. I don’t really know what I’m trying to prove quite yet, but I think part of it is, I do want the younger generation to see somebody who came from really humble beginnings, and they actually can make it too. That inspires me to inspire people because I came from a food stamp family with just a mom who was an addict, and so I feel like if I can make it, really anybody can if they put in the time.

“I bet I’m wired to just work hard because I’ve had to do that my whole life,” he continued. “I’m not supremely talented, I’m not super tall. I can’t play sports, I’m not super funny, but what I do is I just show up and I work, and I think that that’s missing a bit with the younger generation. Everybody’s trying to be an Instagram star ’cause it looks easy, and it’s not. For me I’m just gonna keep working and hopefully inspire others to do the same.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg