Bobby Bones on Appearing on ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’: ‘You Feel Like You’re About to Die’ (Exclusive)

Radio host Bobby Bones is continuing his foray from behind the microphone to in front of the cameras. The host of the iHeartRadio The Bobby Bones Show won Dancing With the Stars last year, and will serve as a mentor for the entire season of American Idol, airing next year. But now, the Arkansas native reveals he will also appear on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, although he can’t divulge too many details of the harrowing experience – at least not yet.

“I taped it already,” Bones revealed to PopCulture.com. “I don’t think I can say where we go yet, but, it’s up near, it’s cold. It’s almost where Santa Claus lives. It sucked. It sucked. I don’t like cold weather. I don’t like cold weather and heights. And, guess what I did? Cold weather and heights. It was awesome. That guy, I was like, ‘What’s this, Bear?’ And I was nervous ’cause we had to spend the night in the woods alone. And I’m like, I’m supposed to stay in a tent with some dude I don’t even know? He’s the greatest!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He Instagram messaged me yesterday,” he continued. “The commercials are running now. I’m super pumped that I got to be on the show ’cause everybody’s way more famous than me. So, when I went into it, I was like, I really have to take on every challenge head-on because I don’t wanna be the least famous and the worst. So, I can be the least famous, but, I wanna do one of the best. And, so, not to spoil it but I didn’t die.”

Bones is happy he did it, now that it’s over, but he admits the time he spent taping his episode was grueling, to say the least.

“It was two days, and they don’t tell you what you’re about to do, so, the whole time you feel like you’re about to die,” Bones recounted. “And they keep elevating the death. But, I had to eat something crazy and I almost died a couple times. But, I’m here and I loved it. It was really one of the best experiences of my life. It was crazy.”

Bones’ future goals may not involve sleeping in the wild again, but he does have a few things he’d like to cross off his bucket list, preferably sooner rather than later.

“Personally, one day I’d like to have a girlfriend. I’m trying, 2020 is the year of balance,” Bones maintained. “And then, what’s been cool is networks are knocking on me going, ‘Hey, we should do a show together.’ And, so, I’m actually able to create my own deal. So, hopefully next year we’ll get that rolling, too.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt