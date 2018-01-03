Blake Shelton Hints at Retirement on Twitter

Blake Shelton may be gearing up for his Country Music Freaks Tour, but it seems the country star has his eye on the end of the road.

Shelton took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a shoutout to former NFL coach Bruce Arians, who recently announced his retirement from coaching, and Shelton seemed to hint at his own retirement in the tweet he shared.

“Watching @BruceArians life story NFL channel,” the singer wrote. “Damn proud to call you my friend coach. Enjoy your retirement!!! I’ll be joining you REAL soon brother!!! # hero.”

Shelton released his first studio album in 2001, and has since become biggest names in country music over the span of nearly two decades. In November, he released his eleventh studio album, Texoma Shore, with lead single “I’ll Name the Dogs” only furthering Shelton’s status as one of the genre’s most successful artists. During his career, the 41-year-old has earned 24 number one singles, eight Grammy nominations and a position as a coach on The Voice, among numerous other accolades.

Naturally, fans weren’t too enthused to hear of Shelton’s potential retirement, with many voicing their worry on Twitter.

“No retirement talk,” one commenter wrote. “Way too young. Besides we r not ready to let u go.”

“You CANNOT retire, country music needs you!” another fan exclaimed. “Love your music!!!”

While only time will tell when Shelton decides to hang up his cowboy had, a third fanwrote, “Not hard to understand why, but I selfishly hope you share your music with us for years to come.”

