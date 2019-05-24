Blake Shelton Tweets He’s ‘Having a Hard Time’ With Adam Levine’s ‘Voice’ Exit

The Voice coach Blake Shelton recently tweeted out that he’s “having a hard time” with Adam Levine‘s exit from the show.

Taking to Twitter, Shelton expressed his feelings over the news that his longtime co-coach will not be coming back season 17 of the competition series.

The country music superstar went on to reveal that he had not known about the news for very long, and that he was still having a tough time coming to grips with it.

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Levine’s exit was announced by The Voice host Carson Daly, who shared in a statement on the Today show, “After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice.”

“Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years,” he continued.

“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly added. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Notably, Levine and Shelton are the only two Voice judges to have never taken a season off since the show debuted in 2011, thus making them the two whom have spent the most time together on the series.

Additionally, Levine’s team has won three season of The Voice: Javier Colon was the very first winner way back in Season 1, then Tessanne Chin won in Season 5, and his last champ was Jordan Smith in Season 9.

While Levine’s exit certainly leaves a void in the show, Daly also revealed some good news, announcing that former Voice judge — and Shelton’s girlfriend — Gwen Stefani is coming back.

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’” Daily shared. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

Daily ended his statement by saying, “Next season should be a lot of fun.”