Blake Shelton Teases ‘Hell Right’ Video With Trace Adkins Ahead of Friday Release

Blake Shelton will release the official video of his new single, “Hell Right,” on Friday, Sept. 6. Shelton is giving fans a glimpse of the video in a new post on social media, where he and Adkins appear to be enjoying setting things on fire.

“Hell Right” reminded Shelton of his previous hit, “God’s Country,” which is why he was eager to record and release it.

“It’s rooted from the same place that ‘God’s Country’ is and I love that about it,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “It’s not coming from chasing any sound. It’s what feels right to me right now. I think ‘Hell Right’ is going to take what we started with ‘God’s Country’ and take it to the next level.”

Shelton knew when he decided to record “Hell Right,” that he wanted his good friend on the track as well.

“I wanted him on this record because I knew there was a story to this song, but there was also a personality to the story that he could help amplify and take it to the next level,” Shelton explained. “Trace is not only one of my best friends in the world that I would do anything for, he’s also one of my favorite artists in the world and one of the most unique sounding singers that has come through Nashville in the last 30 years. He brings a personality to his recordings that can’t be copied.”

“Hell Right” might be a lot like “God’s Country,” but the video already seems to show similarities as well. Like “Hell Right,” “God’s Country” also used plenty of flames, which is one of the reasons Shelton enjoyed making it so much – and also why it made him a little anxious.

“When it came time to making the video for ‘God’s Country,’ I was a little bit nervous,” Shelton explained. “I wanted to ask Sophie Muller to come to Oklahoma and make a music video for me. If you know anything about Sophie, you should Google her. She’s one of the more successful and in-demand music video directors.”

Muller not only signed on to do the video, she took it to a place even Shelton couldn’t have expected.

“She came out here to the ranch, filmed the music video, which included burning a lot of things, creating a storm with a helicopter, walking through creeks, cutting wood, all kinds of stuff,” Shelton recalled. “Waterfalls. The good and the bad. Rattlesnakes. The good, beautiful things of God’s country, and also the wrath of God, and they all come together.”

Muller is nominated for her first-ever CMA Award, for Music Video of the Year, for “God’s Country.” Shelton is nominated for two other CMA trophies as well, besides Music Video of the Year. He is also nominated for Single of the Year, for “God’s Country,” and Musical Event of the Year, for his “Dive Bar” duet with Garth Brooks.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

