Blake Shelton Reveals How Gwen Stefani Feels About Being the One to Propose

When Blake Shelton was recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres gave Shelton what she called an “engagement clock,” similar to what she gave Jennifer Lopez a week before Alex Rodriguez proposed, to encourage Shelton and his girfriend, Gwen Stefani, towards marriage. After receiving the gift, Shelton quipped, “So you’re saying, there’s a chance she’s gonna ask me to marry her, with this clock?”

Although Shelton was likely joking, it’s an idea that Stefani quickly shot down.

“She goes, ‘You know this is not how this is gonna work,’” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight.

The large wall clock, which showed Stefani and Shelton sharing a kiss, is not yet in his possession, although the talk show host promised it is on its way.

“I left [the show], I said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna take my clock with me,’” Shelton recalled, adding that the clock wasn’t ready to be hung quite yet. “There wasn’t any glass on it, I guess for camera purposes. They didn’t want the reflection, so she said she wants to have the glass put back in it and then she’s gonna send it over to me.

“She’s getting it fixed up for me, for sure,” he added.

Shelton and Stefani currently divide their time between her Los Angeles home and his Oklahoma ranch, but chances are good, the clock will be hung in one of their residences.

“She loves it,” Shelton said, speaking about Stefani’s reaction to the present. “She loves Ellen, any gift from Ellen.”

It’s appropriate that DeGeneres encouraged Shelton to marry Stefani, since it was on her Emmy-winning show that Stefani hinted she would happily marry the country singer.

“I do, I think about it all the time,” Stefani admitted, adding that “the kids love him.”

The kids Stefani is referring to are her three sons from her former marriage to Gavin Rossdale: 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo – three boys that Shelton is surprised to find he is enjoying helping to raise.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton shared on the Today Show. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kravitz