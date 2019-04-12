Blake Shelton Releases Fiery ‘God’s Country’ Video

Blake Shelton just released the video for his latest single, “God’s Country.” The song is from his upcoming, still-untitled new album.

The video was shot in Shelton’s home state, and the place he still lives.

“Well I can tell you one thing for damn sure, Oklahoma is God’s country,” Shelton told CMT.com. “So that’s where we shot the music video for the song. We spent four days shooting there, in and around Tishomingo, getting connected to the land, the environment and the spirit of the music. As I’ve said before, I was born in Oklahoma and I’ll be buried there.”

The song, which was written by Devin Dawson, HARDY and Jordan Schmidt, resonated with Shelton the first time he heard it.

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that has a strong and deep meaningful lyric, but at the same time it leaves it up to the listeners’ interpretation,” Shelton said of the song. “But no matter where you are from or where you’re standing it is my belief that you’re standing in God’s Country. It’s really about a state of mind. Wherever you’re from and how you feel about that place. For me, it’s about being from Oklahoma – where I was born, raised and still live today.”

Dawson never imagined that when the three writers wrote “God’s Country,” that one of their own musical heroes would record the song only a few days later.

“We wrote it on a Thursday,” Dawson told PopCulture.com. “Blake heard it, and by Monday he had recorded it. I don’t really how those work. I mean, sometimes songs last three years before they get cut. But this one, I just wrote a song that we loved, and it was the right timing, and the stars aligned. And, I got to sing harmony on it, when we were recording, so it’s really special for me. I’m excited about it.”

Dawson not only co-wrote “God’s Country,” but he also sang background vocals on the track.

“I’m so proud of the song and so excited that he wanted to sing it,” Dawson told SiriusXM‘s Storme Warren of the track. “HARDY and I both come from a metal background and it’s pretty heavy, but it still has the lyric that I need to chew on. It has heart. It really fits his voice so well.”

Sophie Muller, who has directed most of his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani‘s videos, directed the video for “God’s Country.” Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin