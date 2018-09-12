Blake Shelton’s Perfect Day Involves Gwen Stefani and Oklahoma

Blake Shelton might spend a lot time in Nashville, because of his country music career and his Ole Red bar, and in Los Angeles, where he films The Voice. But when he is off, Shelton spends his time on his ranch in Oklahoma, where he says his perfect day is staying on his own expansive property.

“My perfect day in Oklahoma is when I’m on my ranch and I never go out of the gates,” Shelton tells Cowboys & Indians magazine. “I just stay on my property, and I don’t even need to get in my truck and go anywhere. I love to spend the day on the tractor or the four-wheeler, and hunt or fish. If I’m not leaving, that’s the best kind of day for me.”

Those days don’t happen often, but if he was mapping out an ideal 24 hours, he knows exactly what would happen while in his home state.

“Gwen [Stefani] would be cooking for everyone,” Shelton says. “But I eat terribly. I have to figure out how to get better. I’ll usually sit down at dinner time, and Gwen will make this big dinner, like she’ll make a piece of salmon and a salad for us. And then there are her three little boys [Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo] there, and so there’s macaroni and cheese and all those other things for them.

“I’ll look at her plate and she’ll have the salmon and salad, and I’ll look at my plate and it’s all the s— she made for the boys: chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, those little pretzel bread rolls,” he continues. “I’ve got to get better at that one of these days.”

Shelton loves to spend time outdoors, but he admits he isn’t quite as adventurous as he used to be.

“I got a lot of fishing ponds there on my property, so I mostly catch largemouth bass,” the 42-year-old says. “But it wasn’t always that easy. Back before I ever moved to Nashville, when I was still in high school, we’d go noodling. You get in the water, and you just reach your hand down under the rocks, feeling around for a big catfish. That was back when I was hell-bent on killing myself, I think. But not anymore. That’s why God made fishing poles. But I do still watch those noodling videos on YouTube a lot.”

Shelton spent two summers as a teenager roofing houses, where he learned the joys of making – and spending – his own money, unaware that one of his early purchases would lead to one of his favorite hobbies today.

“When I was 15, I bought myself my first bow,” Shelton recalls. “It was used, and I had a couple of cousins who bowhunted back then, so they taught me how. Bowhunting wasn’t that popular then, so you just shot aluminum arrows with a leather tab. I got pretty good at it, because at that age you get the hang of things a lot quicker.

“If I were just learning how to bowhunt now, I’d probably have a hard time getting it through my brain,” he adds. “But because I started at a young age, it became true hunting. Like if you got out there and got something with your bow and arrow, you were really doing it.”

Shelton will return for Season 15 of The Voice, which will premiere on NBC on Monday, Sept. 24.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Christian Petersen