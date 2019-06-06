Watch Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Drink Together, Tour ‘The Voice’ Coach’s Hometown

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are stars of competing musical competition reality shows, but the pair recently got together to have some drinks and tour The Voice coach’s hometown.

Good Morning America’s cameras rolled as Shelton and Bryan — who is a judge on American Idol — interviewed one another while celebrating the grand opening of Shelton’s new restaurant and bar, The Doghouse at Ole Red Tishomingo.

To round out their day of fun and festivities, which also took the singers to a vintage store called Junk Stars, Bryan hopped up on stage and perform a 90-minute set of tunes for the crowd.

Shelton and Bryan’s reconnection comes at an interesting time, as Shelton has recently had to deal with his close friend and fellow Voice coach Adam Levine exiting the show.

The news was shared last month, with Shelton taking to Twitter to reveal how he was handling it.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore,” he wrote. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Levine eventually took to social media himself to issue a lengthy list of “thanks” for the people who made his time on the series so memorable.

There has not been an official reason given for Levine’s exit, but it has been speculated that he had differences with NBC that led him to decided it was time for him to move on.