Blake Shelton Introduces Legends With Upcoming Friends and Heroes Tour

Blake Shelton is heading out on the road next year, announcing his Friends & Heroes 2019 tour on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

True to the trek’s name, Shelton is bringing both his friends and heroes out on tour with him, with The Voice coach set to be joined by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m really excited about my tour because it’s taking where I came from and the music I listened to growing up, and actually introducing it to a whole new audience,” Shelton said in a press release. “I feel like a lot of people might know the Bellamy Brothers’ and John Anderson’s music, but maybe they’re not familiar with who they are as artists.”

“I think that this is going to be a great opportunity for the country music fan base to be re-introduced to these guys and, selfishly, I’m just excited to share the stage with them!” he continued. “It’ll be great to have Trace back out on the road with us, and I can’t wait for one of my newer friends and heroes, Lauren Alaina, to blow these crowds away.”

The Bellamy Brothers have been making a name for themselves in the music industry since the ’70s, starting as pop artists before moving to country. Anderson gained notoriety in the ’90s, releasing hits including “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin’” and “Money in the Bank,” while Adkins has also had a decades-long career that has seen him sell over 11 million albums. He also collaborated on Shelton’s song “Hillbilly Bone” in 2009.

Alaina rose to fame as a competitor on Season 10 of American Idol, releasing multiple albums since her time on the show and earning her first No 1. hit in 2017 with “Road Less Traveled.”

The tour starts on Valentine’s Day in Oklahoma City, traveling to arenas around the country before wrapping up in Albany, New York at the end of March.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m., and a presale for Blake Shelton Fan Club members and American Express Card members will begin on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. local time and run through Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. local time.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Feb. 14 Chesapeake Energy Arena – OKC, Oklahoma

Feb. 15 Sprint Center – Kansas City, Missouri

Feb. 16 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Feb. 21 Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana

Feb. 22 KeyBank Center – Buffalo, New York

Feb. 23 PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Feb. 28 Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, Illinois

March 1 KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Kentucky

March 2 Ford Center – Evansville, Indiana

March 7 Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Florida

March 8 Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida

March 9 BB&T Center – Sunrise, Florida

March 14 Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, Iowa

March 15 Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minnesota

March 16 Resch Center – Green Bay, Wisconsin

March 21 Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut

March 22 Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut

March 23 Times Union Center – Albany, New York

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin