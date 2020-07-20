Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Releasing New Duet, 'Happy Anywhere'

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have teamed up once again, with the superstar couple to release their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere," on July 24. The "loving, feel-good" song was written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins and asserts that you can be happy anywhere with the right person by your side. The song will impact country radio on Friday and Shelton and Stefani will perform the song during Shelton's appearance on Today's Summer 2020 Citi Music Series on the same day during the show's 8:00 a.m. hour.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a statement. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."

Shelton and Stefani have collaborated a number of times throughout their relationship, and their latest duet, "Nobody But You," recently spent two weeks at the top of the country charts. The achievement gave Shelton his 27th country No. 1 and Stefani her first. "Congratulations [Gwen Stefani] on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!!" Shelton joked on Twitter at the time. "Thank you all as well!!! ['Nobody But You']." Stefani responded, "Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet [with] u?! thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!"

The couple will likely perform "Nobody But You" as well as their new duet during Shelton's upcoming drive-in concert special with Encore's Drive-In Nights concert series, which will air on July 25 at theaters across North America and feature special guests Stefani and Trace Adkins. "This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said. "I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans, and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music."