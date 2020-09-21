Fresh off of their performance at the ACM Awards last week, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared a new acoustic video for their duet "Happy Anywhere," releasing the clip on Friday. Filmed in what appears to be a recording studio, the video sees Shelton playing acoustic guitar and singing as Stefani stands beside him, occasional shots of someone manning the studio controls interspersed with the couple's performance.

Shelton wore one of his signature button-down shirts for the video while Stefani chose a white shirt, green studded leather vest and gold necklaces spelling out "Stefani" and "Shelton," along with her signature red lipstick. "My home's wherever your heart is @gwenstefani…," Shelton captioned a still from the video on Instagram.

The song's original music video, which was released in July, was filmed by Shelton and Stefani at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where the duo had been spending much of quarantine together with their families. "There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton previously told PEOPLE of the video. "We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family... just a day in life!"

The Voice coach added that Stefani's brother Todd helped them film the video in quarantine using a camera he "had no business buying" last year. "I had it here in Oklahoma and there was nothing else to do, we were putting out this single and so we were like, 'Hey Todd, you know how to run a video camera, will you make a video for us for our new single?' ... Now we have a video for the new song and things just kind of fell into place," Shelton continued, sharing that filming was "a blast."

"Happy Anywhere," which was written by Ross Copperman, Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne, is currently at No. 11 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after eight weeks. The song follows Shelton and Stefani's joint No. 1 "Nobody But You."

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton previously said in a statement when "Happy Anywhere" was released. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."