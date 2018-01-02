Blake Shelton on Romance With Gwen Stefani: ‘It Gets Stronger All the Time’

When country crooner Blake Shelton and pop princess Gwen Stefani began dating in the fall of 2015, mere months after Shelton announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert, it’s doubtful anyone — including maybe Shelton and Stefani — expected the romance to last. But after being together for more than two years, the couple, who met as judges on The Voice, are still happily in love.

“When we found out what each other were going through, this instant bond that we created, unspoken, is still there,” Shelton says (quote via Rare Country). “We have this unified front. What’s most important to Gwen is somebody who has her back, and is her best friend. That’s kind of how it started, and it just kept snowballing and snowballing into what it is now, and it just feels like it gets stronger all the time.”

Stefani announced her divorce from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three children, one month after Shelton’s split from Lambert. But the reigning Sexiest Man Alive couldn’t be happier with his current romance.

“We’re just content and happy, and it’s just an incredible feeling,” Shelton told the Today show in the fall. “She’s my best friend.”

Stefani’s two oldest sons appear in Shelton’s latest No. 1 hit, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” which says, “I’m talkin’ you and me with the same street name /Same last name, same everything / It’s a real thing, a how I feel thing / So I’mma go on and take a swing.” The song, from Shelton’s recent Texoma Shore album, is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/blakeshelton