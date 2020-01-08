Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Perform ‘Nobody But You’ at 2020 Grammy Awards

Not only is Blake Shelton nominated for an upcoming Grammy Award, but he is also going to perform during the ceremony! Shelton, who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country,” will take the stage with his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, to sing their duet, “Nobody But You.” The song is on Shelton’s recent Fully Loaded: God’s Country album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Jan 7, 2020 at 8:09pm PST

“Nobody but you, [Gwen Stefani], that I’d want to share this year’s [Grammy] stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!”

Stefani also spoke out about the upcoming performance on Instagram, sharing the same photo as Shelton.

“[Blake Shelton] never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” Stefani posted.

“Nobody But You” wasn’t written by Shelton, but it might as well have been. The song, which was instead penned by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Tommy Lee James and Ross Copperman, was exactly Shelton’s love story with Stefani.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

It was McAnally who insisted Shelton listen to “Nobody But You,” which Shelton understood as soon as he finally heard it.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Shelton and Stefani have been together for more than four years, and divide their time between Los Angeles and his Oklahoma ranch, at least when they aren’t on the road. Shelton will kick off his Friends and Heroes Tour on Feb. 13 in Portland, Oregon, with Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina serving as his opening acts. Find dates at BlakeShelton.com.

