Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s ‘Nobody But You’ Duet Becomes Top 10 Hit

When Blake Shelton released his “Nobody But You” duet with Gwen Stefani, from his latest, Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, he was thinking more sentimentality than chart success. But the song just landed in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking Stefani’s first time entering the country charts.

Shelton didn’t write “Nobody But You,” but is still amazed that the writers –– Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James –– managed to capture his story so well.

“I was just floored,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, ‘This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.’”

The Oklahoma native knew as soon as he heard the song that he had to have his girlfriend singing on the track with him.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said about the song. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

While Shelton and Stefani continue to dodge rumors of an upcoming wedding, the singer believes the song will inspire other people also in committed relationships.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shelton, who attended Christmas Eve mass with Stefani, also credits his relationship with Stefani with increasing his faith in God.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,”Shelton acknowledged. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment