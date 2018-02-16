Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Team up for an Oklahoma Duet

Blake Shelton stopped by Ole Red, his restaurant and entertainment space in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, over the weekend to play two shows ahead of his upcoming tour, and the star was joined by girlfriend Gwen Stefani for a special performance on Feb. 10.

The two teamed up to sing their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which appeared on Shelton’s 2016 album If I’m Honest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before Stefani arrived on stage, the crowd cheered in expectation and chanted Stefani’s name before Shelton cracked a joke.

“She actually gave birth to twins yesterday, and she’s here tonight to sing with me,” he said, referring to the tabloid rumors that constantly hound the couple.

The pair made their way through the song in their typical loved-up fashion, ending the performance with a kiss.

While Shelton was on the road on Valentine’s Day as he prepped for his tour, which kicked off on Feb. 15 in Tulsa, he made sure to surprise his other half with an extravagant display.

Stefani used Instagram to share the enormous red-and-pink bouquet Shelton sent her, sharing a video of herself walking up to the flowers as her youngest son Apollo happily shouts, “He loves you!”

“Somebody loves me,” Stefani responded, adding, “Oh my God, I’ve never seen anything like that…I’ve never got flowers like that! I’m freaking out!”

“Luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote on the clip, tagging Shelton and writing “Love u for real.”

The country singer had also included a note along with the florals, writing, “Have a great Valentine’s Day! I love you!”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com