Blake Shelton Talks About ‘Messing Around’ With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is opening up about when he first started dating Gwen Stefani.

During a concert this past Friday, the 41-year-old country star was joined by his No Doubt singer girlfriend on stage at a private concert.

Shelton, who was promoting the opening of his first Ole Red restaurant in his adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, spoke out about when he started “messing around” with Stefani.

B: “We were just starting to hang out and mess around”

“We were starting to hang out together and mess around,” Shelton said.

The crowd roared with approval as Stefani looked over at Shelton with a surprised expression. He then tried to clarify his comments about what he meant by “messing around.”

“You know, texting each other, starting out as friends,” Shelton said.

The benefit concert brought in over $30,000 for local charity J.C. Reaching Out. Before the event, Shelton spoke out about one of his fellow country stars, Luke Bryan, taking on the new job as a judge on American Idol.

“I think people are going to realize just how dumb he really is when they see him on national television, in an environment where there’s no script,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “But you’re also gonna see what a great, great dude that guy is… I love Luke like a brother, I really do, but he’s just dumb.”

Someone that Shelton also loves is his girlfriend of two years, Stefani. The two met in 2015 as coaches on The Voice. They later went public with their romance in November of the same year.

The celebrity couple is still going strong and is even teaming up for a duet on Stefani’s upcoming Christmas album. The 47-year-old songstress previously revealed that her album will be titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and that the title track will feature her beau Shelton on the track.