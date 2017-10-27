Blake Shelton Gives Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Sweet Shoutout on Upcoming Album

Blake Shelton is dropping some not-so-subtle winks to girlfriend Gwen Stefani in a song off of his upcoming album Texoma Shore.

The 41-year-old country star and the No Doubt frontwoman have been all over each other since they started dating in November 2015. The two had just filed for divorce from their longterm spouses Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively.

Shelton takes listeners back to the relationship’s early days, however, in “Turnin’ Me On,” even mentioning Stefani’s signature red lip and Revlon partnership in the song.

“Knows how to set me on fire / she’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / there ain’t no turnin’ back,” Shelton sings. “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”

Later in the track, Shelton hints that Stefani knows how to get him going.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

“Her kisses taste like whiskey / Burning through my veins / She don’t know how to miss me / She hits right where she aims/ Baby’s got my number and she’s calling me up/ Knows what she’s doing with a single touch,” he sings.

“She’s turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on / Pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thang,” Shelton continues in the chorus. “If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants / The neon’s buzzin’ when she pulls that string / Turnin’ me on like it’s her job / Sometimes I think she must get off on / Turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on.”