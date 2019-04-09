Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Unveils ‘Date Night’ Snaps From ACM Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attended the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, with the duo enjoying a date night along with many of the other couples in attendance.

On Monday, Stefani reflected on the evening on Instagram, first sharing a post of herself and Shelton smiling from their seats taken during the ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So proud to be this beautiful human’s date at the ACM Awards tonight @blakeshelton #godscountry #2019,” she wrote.

Next, the No Doubt singer shared a slideshow of photos taken during the duo’s journey on a private jet, starting with a shot of Shelton pointing at the camera with Stefani making a shocked face in her signature red lipstick. The two following photos showed Shelton planting a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek before turning to face the camera as Stefani smiled.

“#thankuGOD 4 @blakeshelton gx,” Stefani captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram #thankuGOD 4 @blakeshelton gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 8, 2019 at 2:02am PDT

Shelton was on hand at the ceremony to perform his new single, “God’s Country,” marking his first televised performance of the dramatic track.

Aside from watching the performance in person, Stefani has clearly viewed it multiple times since, as she posted a clip of Shelton singing during the show on Instagram along with the caption, “@blakeshelton #godscountry #myboo gx.”

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton #godscountry #myboo gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 8, 2019 at 3:07am PDT

Stefani was clearly into Shelton’s performance, judging by photos taken of the mom of three during the show while The Voice coach was absent from his seat.

Also during the show, Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert performed a medley of her hits that included her cover of “Little Red Wagon,” which saw her change the line “I live in Oklahoma” to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.” Despite the fact that she’s been singing the line in live performances for years, people instantly began speculating that she had made the switch to take a dig at Shelton, as the pair lived together in Oklahoma during their marriage.

Either way, Shelton and Stefani reportedly weren’t even in the audience when Lambert performed, with a source telling InTouch that the couple left their seats and the auditorium during a commercial break ahead of the Texas native’s time on stage.

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive