Blake Shelton on Considering Marriage to Gwen Stefani: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’

Blake Shelton is opening up about the possibility of marrying his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, responding to the ongoing rumors that the couple is ready to head to the altar.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight.

“If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have,” he continued. “I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”

The Oklahoma native did hint that when he does pop the question, fans won’t hear about it from a tabloid

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he vowed.

Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice and began dating in 2015, bonding over their shared heartbreak over the end of their respective marriages. Since then, the couple has seemed to effortlessly blend their lives, with both of them remaining supportive of each other’s successful careers.

“She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I’ve ever had in my life, on any level. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is,” boasted the “God’s Country” singer. “I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from.

“No matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible,” he continued, “and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting, it’s, ‘Well, here’s why they may feel that way.’”

Stefani just helped Shelton celebrate his 43rd birthday with an intimate outdoor pizza party at her Los Angeles home.

“[Gwen] said, ‘What do you want?’ I go, ‘Well, there’s a big pizza oven out there, so we need to figure out how to use that thing,’” Shelton recalled to PEOPLE. “So they have a friend who actually owns a pizza restaurant here in town, he came over and knew how to do it. … I have no idea how to do any of that stuff. It’s either a frozen pizza for me or Pizza Hut.”

