Blake Shelton Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Ole Red Nashville

Blake Shelton is celebrating the one year anniversary of his Ole Red bar in Nashville! The singer shared the milestone while heading to one of his other jobs, as a coach on The Voice.

“Hey guys, it’s me, and as you can see, I’m in a van,” Shelton began the video. “This is Stage 12. Stage 12, just so you know, is where we film The Voice here at Universal in Hollywood. But, something that’s way more important than The Voice, is Ole Red Nashville’s one year anniversary! Happy anniversary … to me, and my friends at Ole Red Nashville. I love you guys, and I hope to see you soon.”

Shelton’s Music City venue is now a thriving business, but when the Oklahoma native first laid eyes on the building, he admits he had a hard time picturing it as anything other than the mostly dilapidated building it was, aside from a Grand Ole Opry gift shop on the first floor, when he and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, first saw it.

“We immediately came upstairs, and it was just nothing but cubicles. It was just an empty building,” Shelton recalled to PopCulture.com and other media. “It was empty; it was deserted. And the whole time somebody had their papers and like, ‘This is the floor – it’s going to look like this. It’s going to have this.’ And they were showing me, and I’m like, ‘OK. Right.’ ‘And this floor right here won’t even be here because we’re going to take this level’ … it was just these unrealistic things that he was telling me. And, then we went upstairs to the rooftop and he was saying, ‘This is where the rooftop bar is going to be, and we’re actually going to add another part, indoor part. There’ll be indoor, outdoor.’

“Meanwhile, Gwen’s standing there and her heel goes through the roof,” Shelton continued with a laugh. “And so we’re trying to get her leg back out and it’s like, ‘What the f— is this? And so we left. It was exciting, but at the same time I think part of me thought, this is a monumental task that they’re going to have to take on to get this thing up and running … The team and the workmanship is just overwhelming. It’s beautiful.”

Shelton just announced a new live music space, The Doghouse, at his Ole Red in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Luke Bryan will perform the first concert at the venue on May 23, followed by Shelton on May 24. More information can be found at OleRed.com.

