Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood Announced as ACM Awards Performers

One week before the 2020 ACM Awards air live from Nashville, three new performers have been announced for the show, which will the first-ever virtual ACMs. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood will all perform during the show, which will be broadcast from three iconic locations in Nashville — the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry.

Shelton and Stefani will perform their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere," which was released last month. Underwood will celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry with a medley honoring trailblazing female Opry members which will include songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Yearwood will honor members of the country music community who have died this year with a performance of her song "I'll Carry You Home" from her 2019 album Every Girl.

Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes, who will perform at the Ryman, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw, who will perform at The Bluebird and Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen, who will perform from the Opry.

A number of presenters were also announced including Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June. The show will be hosted by Keith Urban, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.

"What my hosting duties are gonna be, I'm still working on right now," Urban recently told Taste of Country Nights. "We're still piecing this all together. I love the fact that we're going to do it in Nashville; I love that it's going ahead. Here we are in September — ACMs in September is a first. I love that we're going to be doing it in a few amazing places."

"I'm going to be hosting from Grand Ole Opry House and crossing over to some performances in the Bluebird Cafe and also Ryman Auditorium," he continued. "So what's great about this is, even though a lot of people won't be able to come — and obviously we can't have people in the audience — there's going to be a lot of people around the world that get to see these places that have never seen them before."

The 2020 ACM Awards will air Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS.